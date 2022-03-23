Humberside Police say that he is thought to be in his 60s or 70s, white and around five feet, four inches tall.
The incident happened on Thursday March 17 at 8.15am when the 14-year-old girl was walking along Beacon Avenue, Cleethorpes. Humberside Police say she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.
Anyone who was in the vicinity at the time of the incident or moments prior, and saw anybody acting suspiciously is asked to contact police on 101 quoting investigation reference 16/35239/22.