Humberside Police say that he is thought to be in his 60s or 70s, white and around five feet, four inches tall.

The incident happened on Thursday March 17 at 8.15am when the 14-year-old girl was walking along Beacon Avenue, Cleethorpes. Humberside Police say she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 14-year-old girl was walking along Beacon Avenue, Cleethorpes when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.