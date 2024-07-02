Man charged after 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted as she walked through Sheffield

A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in Sheffield.

On Thursday June 27, at around 3.50pm, it is reported that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked through the Tongue Gutter area, near Deerlands Avenue in Sheffield.

Ben Johnson, 36, of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and exposure.

