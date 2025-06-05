Man charged after attacking people with garden fork in Yorkshire
Humberside Police said James Shipley has been charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to damage.
The 45-year-old, of Romney Gardens, Hull, was arrested following the incident on May 31 in Hull.
The force said two incidents took place, the first on Parthian Road in Hull, where a man was allegedly attacked with a garden fork.
A short time later, a second incident happened on Barham Road, also in Hull, where another man was reportedly attacked with a garden fork and had his e-scooter taken from him.
Shipley is set to appear in court at a later date.