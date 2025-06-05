Man charged after attacking people with garden fork in Yorkshire

Published 5th Jun 2025
A man has been arrested after charged after attacking people with a garden fork in Yorkshire, police have said.

Humberside Police said James Shipley has been charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to damage.

The 45-year-old, of Romney Gardens, Hull, was arrested following the incident on May 31 in Hull.

The force said two incidents took place, the first on Parthian Road in Hull, where a man was allegedly attacked with a garden fork.

A short time later, a second incident happened on Barham Road, also in Hull, where another man was reportedly attacked with a garden fork and had his e-scooter taken from him.

Shipley is set to appear in court at a later date.

