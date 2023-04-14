Man charged after bomb squad called to 'controlled chemicals' incident in Yorkshire

A man in his 60s has been charged in relation to a ‘controlled chemicals’ incident in Yorkshire which led to the Army’s bomb squad being called out.

Humberside Police were sent to Oxford Street in Bridlington on April 11 to carry out a warrant following reports that chemicals were being kept inside the property. Specialist officers and members of the Army’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal – more commonly referred to as the bomb squad – were sent to the scene.

Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and staff from East Riding of Yorkshire Council were also at the scene. The surrounding houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, a statement from the force said.

A temporary shelter was also set up for those affected.

Police cordon off surrounding streets.

