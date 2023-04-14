All Sections
Man charged after bomb squad called to 'controlled chemicals' incident in Yorkshire

A man in his 60s has been charged in relation to a ‘controlled chemicals’ incident in Yorkshire which led to the Army’s bomb squad being called out.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:39 BST

Humberside Police were sent to Oxford Street in Bridlington on April 11 to carry out a warrant following reports that chemicals were being kept inside the property. Specialist officers and members of the Army’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal – more commonly referred to as the bomb squad – were sent to the scene.

Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and staff from East Riding of Yorkshire Council were also at the scene. The surrounding houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, a statement from the force said.

A temporary shelter was also set up for those affected.

Police cordon off surrounding streets.
A statement from police said: “Gert Meyers, aged 61, of Oxford Street, Bridlington, has been charged with breach of criminal behaviour order and causing public nuisance. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (April 14). We would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst officers remain in the area conducting lines of enquiry.”