Man charged after bomb squad called to 'controlled chemicals' incident in Yorkshire

Humberside Police were sent to Oxford Street in Bridlington on April 11 to carry out a warrant following reports that chemicals were being kept inside the property. Specialist officers and members of the Army’s Explosives Ordinance Disposal – more commonly referred to as the bomb squad – were sent to the scene.
Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and staff from East Riding of Yorkshire Council were also at the scene. The surrounding houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, a statement from the force said.
A temporary shelter was also set up for those affected.
A statement from police said: “Gert Meyers, aged 61, of Oxford Street, Bridlington, has been charged with breach of criminal behaviour order and causing public nuisance. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (April 14). We would like to thank members of the public for their patience whilst officers remain in the area conducting lines of enquiry.”