Man charged in connection with murder after woman dies in house in Yorkshire
On Friday June 21, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 5.53pm to reports of a 53-year-old woman inside a property on Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, with serious injuries.
Despite best efforts of medical personnel, the woman died at the scene.
A scene was in place on Herringthorpe Valley Road while officers conduct their work, this has since been removed.
Laurence Ward, 57, of Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, has been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrate's Court on Monday June 24.
Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 878 of 21 June 2024.
You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org