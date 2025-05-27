A man has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was left in a life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run in Rotherham.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 4:40pm on Saturday (May 24), police responded to reports of a crash on Fitzwilliam Road, in Rotherham.

Emergency services attended where they found a man, 48, with serious injuries believed to be caused by a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Over the weekend, a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was bailed pending further enquiries.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

A 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has since been released with no further action.

Following this Marcin Chroback, 22, from Rotherham, was charged with attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' court on Tuesday (May 27).

Police have launched an appeal for anyone with CCTV footage and dashcam footage of vehicles to come forward.

Detective Inspector Mathew Bolger, who is the Senior Investigating Officer on the case said: "We are now asking for your help as our investigation into this incident continues.

"We are interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage in the Eastwood area, especially looking at the movements of a blue Skoda and a grey VW Golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Do you live in this area or were in the area at the time and may have footage which could assist our enquiries? We urge you to please get in touch.

“You can submit footage using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY25C02-PO2