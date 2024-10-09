Man charged with attempted murder after reports of crossbow discharged in Hull

A man has been charged with attempted murder after reports a crossbow was discharged in Hull.

Officers received a call at approximately 10.40pm from a member of the public reporting that a man was in possession of a weapon on Victoria Avenue in Hull on Monday October 7.

Officers were immediately deployed to the area and upon attending a man was found to have discharged a crossbow at a property.

Andrew Woollen, 50, of Perth Street in Hull has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and production of a Class B drug.