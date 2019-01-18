Man charged with attempted murder of woman in Hull

A man is due in court after being charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Hull.

Humberside Police said the victim had been left with serious neck injuries following the incident at an address in Pearson Park at around 7pm on January 16.

The man is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google

Also in news: Talented boxer dies after shooting at family pub in Yorkshire

A spokesman said a 57-year-old man from Woodmansey had been charged with attempted murder.

He has also been charged with possessing a knife or blade in a public place and breaching a restraining order.

The man is due to appear before Hull Magistrates' Court today.

Also in news: North Yorkshire crime commissioner - 'I was raped aged 15 and make no apology for saying #MeToo'