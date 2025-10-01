Man charged with death by dangerous driving after death of 68-year-old pedestrian

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 15:31 BST
A man has been charged after a pedestrian hit by a car died in Bradford on Saturday.

Officers were called at 11.56pm on Saturday September 27 to reports that a man had been hit by a Honda Jazz car.

The 68-year-old died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Robert Nagoda, 28, of no fixed abobe, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failing to stop at a scene of a collision, driving without insurance and failing to report a collision.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday (Oct 1).

A second man has also been arrested in connection with the collision.

The 20 year-old, from Bradford, has been interviewed and released on bail.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or the events surrounding it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 0007 of 28 September.

