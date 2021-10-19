Vladimir Gazi, 19. has been charged following the fire which officers were called to at 6.22am on Fairbank Road, Bradford on Sunday 17 October.

Two people were injured as a result of the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gazi, from the Girlington area of Bradford, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Tuesday (October 17) where he was remanded in custody.

Man charged with five counts of attempted murder after West Yorkshire house fire

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 383 of Sunday 17 October.