Man charged with murder after 44-year-old dies in early hours alleged attack
Matthew Phillips, 44, died in Beverley in the early hours of Saturday January 4.
Officers from Humberside Police were called at approximately 1am by a member of the public following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted on Lairgate near to the junction with Saturday Market in Beverley.
Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for life threatening injuries however he died a short while later.
Timothy Tinson, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder.
He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 7 where he was remanded to appear at Hull Crown Court on Thursday January 9.
Due to prior police contact, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).