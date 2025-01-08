Man charged with murder after 44-year-old dies in early hours alleged attack

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Beverley.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Phillips, 44, died in Beverley in the early hours of Saturday January 4.

Officers from Humberside Police were called at approximately 1am by a member of the public following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted on Lairgate near to the junction with Saturday Market in Beverley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for life threatening injuries however he died a short while later.

Officers from Humberside Police were called at approximately 1am by a member of the public following reports that a man had been seriously assaulted on Lairgate near to the junction with Saturday Market in Beverley.

Timothy Tinson, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 7 where he was remanded to appear at Hull Crown Court on Thursday January 9.