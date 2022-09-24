Man charged with murder after death of 31-year-old Adam Clapham

Officers were called to reports of concern for a man at around 10.48am on Monday on Spring Street, Rotherham.

Upon arrival, 31-year-old Adam Clapham, was found unresponsive and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Kieron Millar, 29, of Mount Pleasant Road, Rotherham has been charged with murder, section 18 grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity.

Adam Clapham

He is set to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on September 24.

This is the fifth man to be charged in connection with the death of Adam Clapham, police said.

Robert Crookes, 31, Lynette Myers, 38 and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons were all charged with murder, false imprisonment, section 18 grievous bodily harm and oral rape last week.

Martin Shaw, 43 was also charged with assisting an offender.

Officers are still keen to hear from anybody who can help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 256 of 19 September 2022. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.