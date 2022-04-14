Man charged with murder after Dewsbury arson attack

Tahir Nazir, 39, of West Park Street in Dewsbury was due to appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court today (April 14).

He has been charged with murder and causing arson to intent to endanger life after the fire at a house on Queen Street in Ravensthorpe in the early hours of Sunday.

The body of a man was recovered from the property on Monday. Other occupants were seriously injured.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13220191319.