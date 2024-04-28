North Yorkshire Police has confirmed the body found in the River Derwent in Malton on April 24 was that of 49-year-old Lisa Welford, of Malton.

Detectives who are investigating her death have now arrested a 47-year-old man from Malton with murder. Police, who said the man was known to Lisa, said he is due to appear in court on Monday (Apr 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Lisa’s family and friends at this very sad time.

Lisa died after what police described as a ‘serious incident’ in Malton on Wednesday evening (April 24).

“We have charged a 47-year-old man with murder. We understand the disruption and distress it has caused locally, and I want to thank the community for their patience and support as we continue to investigate this isolated incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation then please contact us.”