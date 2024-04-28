Man charged with murder after woman's body found in Yorkshire river
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed the body found in the River Derwent in Malton on April 24 was that of 49-year-old Lisa Welford, of Malton.
Detectives who are investigating her death have now arrested a 47-year-old man from Malton with murder. Police, who said the man was known to Lisa, said he is due to appear in court on Monday (Apr 29).
Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Lisa’s family and friends at this very sad time.
“We have charged a 47-year-old man with murder. We understand the disruption and distress it has caused locally, and I want to thank the community for their patience and support as we continue to investigate this isolated incident.
“If you have any information that could assist our investigation then please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12240071802. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.