Man charged with using threatening behaviour after objects thrown at Nigel Farage
The Reform UK leader was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.
A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a construction area below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.
On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said Josh Greally, 28, was charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.
He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on June 26.
Mr Farage, speaking while campaigning in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, said the incident was “pretty nasty”.