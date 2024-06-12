Man charged with using threatening behaviour after objects thrown at Nigel Farage

A man has been charged with using threatening behaviour towards Nigel Farage after objects were thrown at him on the General Election campaign trail.

The Reform UK leader was on top of a party battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on Tuesday morning when a cup was thrown, narrowly missing him.

A man in a red hoodie could be seen shouting from a construction area below, before reaching into a bucket and throwing something else, which also missed.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after something is thrown towards him on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, whilst on the General Election campaign trail.

On Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said Josh Greally, 28, was charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

He has been released on bail to appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on June 26.