Mitchel Cannon, aged 26, from Sleights, near Whitby pleaded guilty to the offence of trespassing in search of game during a court appearance last week.

It follows an incident on December 5 where Cannon was detained by Humberside Police's Rural task Force on land at Haisthorpe in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Following his appearance Cannon was fined £300 and ordered to pay an additional £119 in surcharges and costs. His vehicle used during the incident was granted destruction following the incident.

Humberside Police says it will use all the available legislation to prevent, deter and prosecute those who decide to engage in criminality around the countryside following conviction of a man from North Yorkshire for hare-coursing.

“We will take action on every occasion and will look at utilising all the available legislation to prevent, deter and prosecute those who decide to engage in criminality around our countryside. Wherever we have the evidence we will prosecute offenders and we welcome the help of our rural communities in letting us know of incidents in their area."