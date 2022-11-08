Man dies after being hit by van at dawn while walking along Yorkshire country road

Humberside Police said: “A man has sadly died following a road traffic collision on New Road between Driffield and Nafferton in East Yorkshire on Saturday 5 November.

“We were called to reports that a white van towing a twin axle trailer had collided with a pedestrian at around 5:15am.

“Emergency service attended however the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

New Road, Nafferton

“His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this awful time.

“Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the collision. The van is thought to have been travelling in the direction of Driffield before it collided with the pedestrian who is believed to have been travelling towards Nafferton.