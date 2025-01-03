Man dies after being hit by van in Yorkshire as police launch urgent appeal for witnesses
Officers are appealing for information following the fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian on Berriman Drive in Driffield at around 11.50am on Thursday January 2.
Emergency services attended however the pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, was discovered to have died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this extremely difficult time.
The road was closed at the time to allow emergency services to work safely, and it has now been reopened.
If anyone witnessed the collision, has dashcam, or any further information that may assist officers with their ongoing enquiries, please contact the Humberside Police non-emergency number 101 quoting log 130 of January 2.