Man dies after street fight in Sheffield as three men and a woman arrested
Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following a disturbance in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield at the weekend.
At 8.36pm on Saturday April 12, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a large group of people fighting on the street, with it being further reported that one person had a knife.
Upon arrival, armed officers arrested a 34-year-old man.
Following arrest, it became clear that the man required urgent medical assistance, police said.
He was transported to hospital by the ambulance service.
On Monday April 14, the man died as a result of his injuries.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, the new senior investigating officer on this case, said: "This incident has now resulted in the death of a man, leaving loved ones behind.
"We are urging anyone who may have information to please come forward.
"We have conducted several lines of enquiries, including trawling through CCTV in the area and we know that there are members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.
"If this was you, you could hold vital information that would prove pivotal in our investigation. Please do the right thing and come forward."
A post mortem examination has been completed and has come back as unascertained pending further enquiries.
Four arrests have been made as the police investigation continues.
A 35-year-old woman and two men aged 30 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and perverting the course of justice.
They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.
If you have information that can assist with the inquiry, you can pass this to police via their online portal or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 902 of 12 April 2025 when you get in touch.
In line with normal procedure, a referral will be made to the force's Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).