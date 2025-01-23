Man dies after Toyota Land Cruiser and cement truck involved in Yorkshire crash

A 75-year-old man has died following a crash involving a Toyota Land Cruiser and a cement truck in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police saidt it was called to the A63 Selby Road in Micklefield at around midday on Wednesday (Jan 22) following reports of a crash.

A red Toyota Land Cruiser was involved in the crash with a white Renault cement truck, police said.

The driver of the Land Cruiser, a 75-year-old man, died at the scene, the force said.

The driver of the cement truck, a 41-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The public are advised that the road remains closed for collision investigation work. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes. This closure is expected to be lifted later today.