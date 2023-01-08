Man dies and woman taken to hospital after crash near Yorkshire village

The man and woman were seen on the verge along the A645 near Drax village prior to the collision, which occurred on the road itself according to police.
They were struck by a vehicle at around 5.45pm on Saturday.The pair had been in the Huntsman pub and Drax Social Club around one hour prior to the incident, police said.Emergency services attended the scene and sadly the man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital, where she remains today.
Her injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.A driver, a man in his 70s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A number of witnesses have already come forward but we're urging anyone with information or footage that could help the investigation to ensure a copy is saved and to get in touch.“We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a Nissan X-Trail in the area at the time of the incident, or may have seen the man and woman near the road prior to the crash.
"Anyone with information or footage should email the investigating officer PC 165 Nicola Peters on [email protected] or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Peters.“Please quote reference 1223003934 when sharing information.”