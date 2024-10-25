Man dies in hit and run in Sheffield as police launch urgent appeal for witnesses

A man has died in a hit and run in Yorkshire, police said.

On Thursday October 24 a man died following a hit and run in Sheffield.

At 8.32pm officers responded to reports of a collision on Gleadless Road.

Upon officers’ arrival it is believed a man in his 40s was involved in a collision.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe a dark coloured Volkswagen was involved and they’re working at pace to understand the circumstances.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, may have footage of the collision or cars acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or information about the those and the vehicle involved.

“We’re also asking our communities to support us and contact our control room immediately if you see a damaged car in your area.

“Road closures are currently in place on Gleadless Road and Ridgeway Road and trams are suspended. Please avoid the area.