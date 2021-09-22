Man due in court charged with disturbing dolphins off the Scarborough coast

Dolphins off Scarborough. Photo courtesy of conservationist Stuart Baines, who runs the Scarborough Porpoise Facebook page.

The 44-year-old man has been charged with intentionally or recklessly disturbing dolphins on 9 July 2021 - an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

He is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on the morning of 27 September.

The sea off Scarborough gets occasional visits by bottlenose dolphins, generally between April and September each year.

About 100 bottlenose dolphins spend most of the year off the north-east coast. In spring and early summer, some visit the Scarborough area.