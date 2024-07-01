Man due in court for death by dangerous driving after female 35-year-old pedestrian dies in crash

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:28 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 10:42 BST
A man is due to appear in court today charged over a fatal crash in Leeds in which a pedestrian died.

At 9.47pm on Friday June 28, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, near to the junction with Redbarn Close.

At 9.38pm, the pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf R that was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She received emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

At 9.38pm, the pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf R that was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police said.At 9.38pm, the pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf R that was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police said.
At 9.38pm, the pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf R that was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police said.

Reece Lawrence, 29, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident.

Lawrence, of Raylands Way, Leeds, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.