Man due in court for death by dangerous driving after female 35-year-old pedestrian dies in crash
At 9.47pm on Friday June 28, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, near to the junction with Redbarn Close.
At 9.38pm, the pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf R that was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police said.
She received emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Reece Lawrence, 29, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident.
Lawrence, of Raylands Way, Leeds, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.