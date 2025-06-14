Man due in court on murder charge after death of 77-year-old in 2023

A man is due in court today (Jun 14) charged with the murder of a 77-year-old in 2023.

David Hill, 57, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning after being charged with the murder of a man who died in Huddersfield in 2023.

Hill, of South Cross Road, Huddersfield, was originally charged with assault.

The charge related to an incident on South Cross Road in Huddersfield on February 21, 2023, when Kurt Giwisser, 77, was allegedly assaulted. He was left with serious head injuries and treated in hospital.

He later required further medical attention and died in hospital in April 2023.

Hill was originally bailed after being arrested on suspicion of assault, and then further arrested on suspicion of murder, while West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team investigated the attack.

Those investigations concluded on Friday (Jun 13) and Hill was charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at court today.