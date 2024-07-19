Louisa Hall: Man due to appear in court charged with murder over death of woman in Leeds

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:22 BST
A man is due to appear in court charged with murder over the death of a woman in Leeds.

Steven Francis, 59, of Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse, has been charged with the murder of Louisa Hall, 43, of Potternewton, who was found dead at a flat in Oatland Court, Little London, on October 25 last year.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a murder investigation following her death and have been continuing to progress their enquiries.

Francis is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court today, police said.

