A man is due to appear in court charged with murder over the death of a woman in Leeds.

Steven Francis, 59, of Kingston Terrace, Woodhouse, has been charged with the murder of Louisa Hall, 43, of Potternewton, who was found dead at a flat in Oatland Court, Little London, on October 25 last year.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched a murder investigation following her death and have been continuing to progress their enquiries.