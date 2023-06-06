The 41-year-old is fighting for his life after the incident in South Yorkshire on Sunday night (Jun 4). Officers were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in Plumtree Hill Road near Fishlake, Doncaster, at 7.45pm.
A man was found inside a Toyota Landcruiser with serious shotgun injuries and remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, South Yorkshire Police said.
Three men - aged 18, 19 and 22 - were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have now been bailed with conditions.
Police said the three men had knocked on the door of a house in Fishlake, asking for help, on Sunday night. They were also taken to hospital to be treated for "minor" shotgun injuries.
A force spokesman said inquiries are continuing and they are appealing for witnesses.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said on Monday: "A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital and we are working at pace to piece together what has happened.
"As we work to establish the circumstances of this serious incident, I would ask for anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen a green Toyota Landcruiser ... to get in touch with us and tell us what you know."