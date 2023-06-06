Three people arrested after a man was found with gunshot wounds in a crashed car have been released on bail, police have said.

The 41-year-old is fighting for his life after the incident in South Yorkshire on Sunday night (Jun 4). Officers were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in Plumtree Hill Road near Fishlake, Doncaster, at 7.45pm.

A man was found inside a Toyota Landcruiser with serious shotgun injuries and remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, South Yorkshire Police said.

Three men - aged 18, 19 and 22 - were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have now been bailed with conditions.

Police said the three men had knocked on the door of a house in Fishlake, asking for help, on Sunday night. They were also taken to hospital to be treated for "minor" shotgun injuries.

A force spokesman said inquiries are continuing and they are appealing for witnesses.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said on Monday: "A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital and we are working at pace to piece together what has happened.

