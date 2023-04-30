All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
1 hour ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
2 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
5 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
6 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Man fighting for his life after crash outside Sheffield tram stop

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a car in Sheffield.

Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:10 BST

He was struck by a black Volkswagen Passat that was travelling along Hoyle Street in Netherthorpe, at around 10.55pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, who is in his 40s, was crossing the road near Shalesmoor tram stop when the collision happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He suffered head injuries which are believed to be life-threatening, the force added.

Most Popular
The pedestrian was struck by a black Volkswagen Passat that was travelling along Hoyle Street in Netherthorpe, at around 10.55pm yesterday.The pedestrian was struck by a black Volkswagen Passat that was travelling along Hoyle Street in Netherthorpe, at around 10.55pm yesterday.
The pedestrian was struck by a black Volkswagen Passat that was travelling along Hoyle Street in Netherthorpe, at around 10.55pm yesterday.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and they spoke to the driver after he stopped at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: “We are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Were you in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or were you driving past and may have captured what had happened on your dash cam?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1187 of 29 April.”