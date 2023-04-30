He was struck by a black Volkswagen Passat that was travelling along Hoyle Street in Netherthorpe, at around 10.55pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the man, who is in his 40s, was crossing the road near Shalesmoor tram stop when the collision happened.
He suffered head injuries which are believed to be life-threatening, the force added.
Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and they spoke to the driver after he stopped at the scene.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
“Were you in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or were you driving past and may have captured what had happened on your dash cam?
“You can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1187 of 29 April.”