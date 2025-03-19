A man believed to be the owner of two dogs, described as aggressive, fled after crashing into a police car following an armed stand-off with the animals.

At 6:22am on Friday (Mar 14), South Yorkshire Police received a report of two dogs roaming loose on Hepworth Drive in Aston.

The dogs, believed to be a Japanese Akita and a bull breed, were alleged to have been acting aggressively and attempted to bite a man on his leg, police have said.

Officers responded to the scene and attempted to contain the dogs using their vehicles.

Armed police were deployed to Aston on Friday over reports of two 'dangerous dogs' | Submit

The dogs then fled to a nearby garden, and armed officers were also deployed.

While containment of the dogs was taking place, a man, believed to be the owner, arrived and put the dogs on a lead.

He then fled the scene with the animals in a Volkswagen Golf, colliding with a marked police vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation to locate the dogs and to “ensure residents’ safety”.

In a statement police said: “Officers remain in the area conducting their enquiries.