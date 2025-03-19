Man fled with ‘aggressive’ dogs and crashing into police car after armed officers were deployed in Sheffield
At 6:22am on Friday (Mar 14), South Yorkshire Police received a report of two dogs roaming loose on Hepworth Drive in Aston.
The dogs, believed to be a Japanese Akita and a bull breed, were alleged to have been acting aggressively and attempted to bite a man on his leg, police have said.
Officers responded to the scene and attempted to contain the dogs using their vehicles.
The dogs then fled to a nearby garden, and armed officers were also deployed.
While containment of the dogs was taking place, a man, believed to be the owner, arrived and put the dogs on a lead.
He then fled the scene with the animals in a Volkswagen Golf, colliding with a marked police vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation to locate the dogs and to “ensure residents’ safety”.
In a statement police said: “Officers remain in the area conducting their enquiries.
“If you have any information that you believe can help us locate the dogs or the man please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 112 of 14 March.”