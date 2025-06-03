Man found dead in Rotherham named by police as suspect arrested for murder

A man who died in Rotherham has been named by police.

Gary Claydon, 54, was found unresponsive on Waddington Way, in Parkgate, Rotherham on Sunday morning (June 1)

Officers responded to the incident at 6.47am.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Gary was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Gary’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“Officers are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this incident that led to Gary’s tragic death, and I am appealing for anyone with information that could help with the investigation to come forward.