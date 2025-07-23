Man found dead near Scarborough’s Spa Bridge after early-morning police incident

The body of a man has been found near Scarborough’s Spa Bridge after a major police incident closed the area in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.30am on Wednesday (Jul 23).

Spa Bridge, Scarborough | Google Maps

A cordon was put in place, shutting the busy bridge to vehicles and pedestrians for several hours.

North Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can now confirm that the body of a man was found in the area near to the bridge after officers were called at around 5.30am.

"Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this sad time.”

