A man called 999 and told police “I have killed my girlfriend” after headbutting and strangling her following an argument.

Ashley Kemp fled the scene after making the girl from the home of Clair Armstrong in Elm Way, Messingham, near Scunthorpe. He drove away at speed and crashed his car into a tree between Hemswell and Willoughton. He was found by police nearby and arrested on suspicion of Clair’s murder.

Kemp appeared at Hull Crown Court on February 2 where he entered a guilty plea for manslaughter, however, this was declined and the case went to trial. Following a five-day trial, a jury returned a verdict and found Kemp, of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow, guilty of murder.

On November 6, 2022 at 12.40am, 55-year-old Kemp dialld 999 and told the operator: “I have killed my girlfriend. We got into a fight, and I ended up strangling her.” Police were immediately sent to the property in Elm Way where they found Clair in her bedroom with fatal injuries to her neck. She also had a head injury.

Ashley Kemp, aged 55 of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow was charged with the murder of Clair Armstrong

Whilst being interviewed by detectives, Kemp admitted to headbutting his partner Clair before strangling her to stop her talking, following an argument for which she had asked him to leave her home which she shared with her family.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vickers, the senior investigating officer on the case for Humberside Police, said: “The unforgiveable and thoughtless actions of Ashley Kemp cost Clair her life and robbed her family of their loving mum, sister and friend. Clair’s family have shown great unity, dignity, and strength throughout what I can only imagine to be a period of devastating adversity.

“I’m pleased that Kemp is now being punished for his unforgiveable actions and I hope it provides Clair’s family with some comfort in knowing he cannot harm anybody else.”

Following the verdict, speaking of their loss, Clair’s family said: “The day we lost Clair is the day our lives changed forever, we never imagined we would be in this position, but the support of the amazing group of people around us has helped in securing justice for Clair.

"As a family, we would like to thank Humberside Police for the incredible support and guidance they have given us throughout the darkest time of our lives. We would like to thank our family liaison officer who’s shown nothing but care and compassion whilst guiding us through this horrendous experience.

“As well, we’d particularly like to thank DCI Simon Vickers and DC Woodhouse for their incredible professionalism, hard work, compassion, support and tenacity to secure this conviction and seek justice for Clair, for which we are eternally grateful.

“Not forgetting those officers on scene guard, the traffic officers the search teams and the detectives involved in gathering evidence within the major crime team, you have all helped our beautiful sister, and mum, Clair.”