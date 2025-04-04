Man from West Yorkshire found with 55,000 indecent images jailed

A man from Calderdale has been jailed after officers found over 55,000 indecent images on his computer.

Michael Duck, 47, was sentenced to 21 months in prison following an investigation by Calderdale District’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team (OCAIT).

The investigation began in June 2022, when phones and computers were seized from his home.

An analysis of the devices uncovered over 55,000 indecent images of children.

Despite providing a ‘no comment’ response during interview, and throughout the investigation, he was later charged with three counts of making indecent images of children (category A, B and C), one count of possession of extreme pornography and one count of prohibited images.

Following a five-day trial a Bradford Crown Court in January, he was found guilty of all charges.

Duck, of Harewood Avenue, Halifax, was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for a minimum of 10 years.

Commenting on the sentencing on Thursday April 3, Detective Constable Denis Parke from Calderdale OCAIT said: “We are pleased that Duck will now face a custodial sentence for his crimes. He is a sexual offender who poses a significant risk to children.

“The material he possessed and shared can only be described as abhorrent – depicting the most serious sexual offences committed by adults against children and animals.

“The distributing, possession and downloading of indecent images is depraved and those who do it, should expect to be prosecuted.