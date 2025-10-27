Man from Yorkshire jailed for 19 years after attempting to murder woman in hammer attack

A man from Yorkshire has been jailed for 19 years after attempting to murder a woman by brutally attacking her with a hammer.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas Thomson, 60, armed himself with the weapon before striking her to the back of the head with it during the vicious assault in March 2024, a court heard.

After knocking her over, Thomson then climbed on top of her and continued to attack her with the hammer before pressing down on her throat and eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three witnesses acted courageously to interrupt the attack, with two of them able to guide Thomson into another room and barricade him in there until officers arrived moments later.

Douglas Thomson armed himself with the weapon before striking her to the back of the head with it during the vicious assault in March 2024.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, with Thomson also receiving hospital treatment for a self-inflicted stab wound.

Thomson, of Wellington Road, Lindholme, Doncaster, was subsequently charged with attempted murder and pleaded not guilty in court.

A trial took place in September 2025 which saw a jury find Thomson guilty of the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for 19 years in a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday October 24.

The witnesses will be presented with the High Sheriff's Award for their immense courage, bravery and strength of character.

Detective Constable Alexandra Owen, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This was a sustained and violent attack which left the victim with not only horrific physical injuries but a long-lasting psychological impact.

"There is absolutely no justification for this kind of violence and I am pleased a lengthy custodial sentence has been served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank the officers and staff involved in this case from those involved in Thomson's arrest and the evidence gathering at the scene to those who have worked diligently to secure a charge, conviction and sentence in court.

"I would also like to thank the three witnesses to the incident who undoubtedly played a pivotal role in reducing the risk of harm to others in what must have been an incredibly traumatic set of circumstances.