Man from Yorkshire jailed for eight years after admitting violence including rape

A man from Yorkshire has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to multiple violent offences against a woman.

Luke Fox, 37, was given an eight-year sentence at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday (June 12) after admitting offences including rape, intentional strangulation and assault.

Fox, of Bingley, was also told to sign the sex offenders’ register for life and given a sexual harm prevention order.

His victim disclosed the offences to police after Fox was arrested for assault in February last year.

The officer in the case PC Amy Davidson, of the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit, said: “I firstly want to highlight the bravery of the victim in this case, as it shows that no matter what you have been through, whether offences have happened recently or not, you can always come forward.

“She has shown immense courage in reporting these matters, which must have been incredibly difficult, and then having to navigate the criminal justice process.

“We absolutely understand that reporting sexual offending can be extremely difficult and victims can be reassured that our specialist officers will always listen and fully investigate these reports.

