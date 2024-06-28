Man from Yorkshire who subjected multiple children to years of abuse jailed for 28 years

A man from Yorkshire who subjected multiple children to years of abuse has been jailed for more than 28 years.

Patrick Clogg, from Rotherham, raped and sexually assaulted his victims over a six-year period from 2016 to 2022.

The 50-year-old told his victims they would not be believed if they reported the abuse, threatening to harm them and himself if they told others.

Clogg was arrested in May 2022 after a family member of one his victims saw inappropriate messages sent by him to the child.

A considerable amount of work was undertaken by a Protecting Vulnerable People Investigations Officer, which ensured Clogg faced justice for his horrendous crimes.

Complex interviews were carried out with each victim, which combined with supporting evidence from phone records and statements from family members of the victims, led to Clogg being charged with 24 sex offences, including nine charges of rape.

Despite the evidence against him, Clogg pleaded not guilty to all charges.

However, following an eight-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court in April 2024, a jury found him guilty on all counts.

At a sentencing hearing at the same court on Wednesday June 26, Clogg was jailed for 28 and a half years, with the last two on licence.

The Investigations Officer in charge of this case Emily Cookson, of the Rotherham Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “The bravery of all the victims in the case must be commended - the courage it takes to report something of this nature, this should not be underestimated.

“This result is vitally important in showing other survivors of sexual assault that when they come forward, they will be listened to and treated with respect through every step of the prosecution process.

