Man has sentence extended after convictions for more sexual offences against children

A man previously jailed for 18 years after he was convicted of sexual offences against four children has had his sentence increased.

John Davies, 62, appeared before Bradford Crown Court on August 29 where he received a further eight years for multiple indecent assaults and sexual assaults against six other children between 1989 and 2018.

Davies was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He was initially jailed in 2021.

Detective Constable Jonathan Holmes, of Calderdale District Police’s Child Protection Unit led the investigation into Davies’ offences.

He said: “I would like to commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward and reporting Davies’ offences to our officers. This has been a lengthy investigation, and I hope this outcome will finally bring them some closure and comfort.