Man held in custody by York police after woman assaulted in Coney Street

A man is being held in custody as police in York investigate an assault on a women during the early hours.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in Coney Street at around 12.40am today.

The assault took place in Coney Street, York. Picture: Google

Also in crime: Two men knocked unconscious in Whitby street brawl



The woman suffered a minor head injury as a result of the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman said: "An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

"Anyone who witnessed the assault or the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police."

Also in crime: Staff member at York Castle Museum assaulted by woman holding a young child



Email Ashley.Hardwick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 783 Hardwick.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass on information anonymously.

Please quote reference 12190009753 when providing information.