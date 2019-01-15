Staff member at York Castle Museum assaulted by woman holding a young child

Have your say

A woman who was holding a young child assaulted a museum worker in York.

The assault happened at the city's Castle Museum last month.

Police today (Tuesday) appealed for witnesses to the offence, which took place on December 15, at about 12.30pm.

The offender has been described as having brown hair which was tied back, wearing dark clothing and holding a young child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Yorkshire Police on 101

