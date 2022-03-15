Man held in police custody after reports of a sword being brandished in the street

A man is in police custody this morning after reports he was brandishing a sword in York.

By Emma Ryan
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 12:20 pm

Shortly after 6pm last night (Monday), police received reports of a man outside a property on Tang Hall Lane in York who appeared to be brandishing a sword.

When police got there they searched the house and found a sword that was said to be similar to the one reported.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that a 27 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody.