Shortly after 6pm last night (Monday), police received reports of a man outside a property on Tang Hall Lane in York who appeared to be brandishing a sword.
When police got there they searched the house and found a sword that was said to be similar to the one reported.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that a 27 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody.