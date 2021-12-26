Man hid from police in rubbish bin after crashing stolen van

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “It might have been Xmas Day but not everyone was out and about doing good so they can be on the list for next years presents.

The Transit van had just been stolen over in Scunthorpe. It was sighted by Humberside Police colleagues and failed to stop, heading into Hatfield in Doncaster.

“We took over and after a short time the driver decided to try and ram it through some bollards, crashing into a lamppost and a parked car.

A man was arrested

“He gave it the legs but with assistance of our trusty dog handler and our eye in the sky, he was located hiding in a bin with some of the afternoons leftovers."