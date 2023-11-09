Man hit by car on A61 Ripon Road in Harrogate dies as investigation continues
The collision at 5.50pm on Monday, November 6 involved a pedestrian and a car.
In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We can now update that the man who was seriously injured following a collision on the A61 Ripon Road on Monday 06 November 2023 has very sadly died.
“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“Our Major Collision Investigation Team are continuing enquiries and are renewing their appeal for information or dash cam footage.
“Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or phone us on 101, quoting reference number 12230211344.”