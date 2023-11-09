All Sections
Man hit by car on A61 Ripon Road in Harrogate dies as investigation continues

A man seriously injured in a crash on the A61 Ripon Road has died, police said.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 9th Nov 2023, 07:51 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 07:51 GMT

The collision at 5.50pm on Monday, November 6 involved a pedestrian and a car.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “We can now update that the man who was seriously injured following a collision on the A61 Ripon Road on Monday 06 November 2023 has very sadly died.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The collision occurred at approximately 5.50pm on Monday 06 November 2023 and involved a pedestrian and a car.

“Our Major Collision Investigation Team are continuing enquiries and are renewing their appeal for information or dash cam footage.

“Anyone who could help the investigation is asked to email [email protected] or phone us on 101, quoting reference number 12230211344.”