Man hospitalised with head injuries after assault by group in Harrogate

A man was hospitalised with head injuries after being assaulted by a group of people in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which occurred on Station Parade on Saturday, February 23. It occurred around 8pm.

He was left with a minor head injury and was taken to Harrogate Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The group is reported to have been made of men, and one woman.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Information can be provided by calling 101, select option 2 and ask for Mohammed Iftickhar or you can provide information by emailing mohammed.iftikhar@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12190034008 when providing information.