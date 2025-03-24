Man in 20s attacked outside Headingley Stadium as police launch appeal for witnesses

Police investigating a serious assault in Leeds are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage, including three people who stepped in to help.

A man in his 20s reported being attacked by another man who was standing at a bus stop, police said.

The incident happened directly outside Headingly Stadium at 2.46am on Sunday March 9.

It was reported that the suspect had a knife and punched and kicked the victim, causing injuries to his arm and hands.

Following the assault the suspect walked off up Kirkstall Lane towards Cardigan Road.

Officers are keen to speak with three witnesses, a man and two women, who intervened.

The first witness is described as a white female with blonde hair wearing a black blazer and wide leg light blue jeans. The second female also appears to be a white female, with light coloured hair, wearing a black cropped vest and wide leg dark grey jeans. The third, a white male, appears to be wearing a white shirt, black trousers and a black suit jacket.

The witnesses were walking on the opposite side of the road when the assault took place and ran over to the bus stop.

Officers from the Inner North West Neighbourhood Policing team want to speak to these witnesses, as well as anybody with dashcam footage that might have captured the incident. This includes a taxi driver who was seen to drive past at the time.

Sergeant Simon Green from Leeds NPT said: “We believe this to be an unprovoked attack and would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of what happened, particularly the three people that came to the victim’s aid.

“Officers are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area as we continue to investigate.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Leeds NPT at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250133649.