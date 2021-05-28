Agita Geslere

Agita Geslere, 61, died following an incident in the South Yorkshire town on Tuesday, May 25.

Emergency services were called in the early hours at 12.30am to reports that a woman had been injured at a property on Brierfield Close, and Ms Geslere was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she sadly died shortly later.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday 26 May concluded she died as a result of multiple stab wounds, South Yorkshire Police said.

Her family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

The force has now said that a man in his thirties was yesterday (Thursday) charged with Ms Geslere's murder.

Renars Geslers, 31 of Hoyle Mill Road, Barnsley, has been remanded into custody and appeared before magistrates earlier today (Friday).

The case was sent straight to the crown and Geslers is to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, June 1.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am aware that incidents like this are a matter of great concern for local residents. I want to reassure the local community that enquiries so far indicate this to be an isolated incident.

“There will continue to be a police presence in Brierfield Close in the coming days while officers carry out their enquiries.

"I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already had the opportunity to talk to us, to contact the Police if they have any information which may be helpful."