Man in critical condition after arrest following reports of street fight in Sheffield

A man is in critical condition in hospital after being arrested by police called to a street fight in Sheffield.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 8.36pm on Saturday April 13, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Knoll Close, in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield.

The caller said that a large group of people were fighting on the street and that one person was in possession of a knife.

Armed officers attended and arrested a 34-year-old man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8.36pm on Saturday April 13, officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Knoll Close, in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield.

Upon arrest, it became clear that the man required urgent medical assistance, the force said.

He was transported to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, where he remains in a critical condition.

A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remain in custody for questioning.

A scene is currently in place in Stocksbridge. Knoll Close, Wheatacre Road, Ellorslie Drive and sections of Victoria Road and Glebelands Road remain cordoned off while officers conduct a full investigation into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Road is cordoned off from the junction of Glebelands Road to the junction with Bracken Moor Lane.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has information that may be able to assist our investigation. You can pass information to police via our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 902 of 12 April 2025 when you get in touch."