Man in critical condition after quad bike crashes into wall as police launch appeal

Police have launched an appeal after a man in his 50s was left in a critical condition after crashing into a wall.

At around 1:20pm, on Friday (Sept 12), police responded to reports of a serious crash in Pontefract.

The incident occurred on Willow Park when a man riding a quad bike crashed into a brick wall.

Willow Park, Pontefract | Google

The man in his 50s suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision or the movements of the quad bike prior to the collision to get in contact, either online at www.westyorkshire.poilce.uk/livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250525344.