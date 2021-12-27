South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred around 10pm in the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton.
The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
DCI Mick Hakin, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the Gypsy Queen at the time and who may have seen anything that can help us determine exactly what happened which led to the death of a young man."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 845 of 26 December. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.