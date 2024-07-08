Man in his 20s left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into pub car park

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pub car park in Yorkshire.

It happened on Penistone Road, Shepley, at about 9.35pm on Saturday, July 6.

A black Mercedes A180 collided with a stone wall outside The Sovereign pub and two parked vehicles in the car park, West Yorkshire Police report.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.