Man in his 20s left with life-threatening injuries after crashing into pub car park
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pub car park in Yorkshire.
It happened on Penistone Road, Shepley, at about 9.35pm on Saturday, July 6.
A black Mercedes A180 collided with a stone wall outside The Sovereign pub and two parked vehicles in the car park, West Yorkshire Police report.
The driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log 1830 of 6 July.