Man in his 50s dead after being hit by car while cycling in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police said it was called to reports of a crash involving a pink Peugeot 208 and a cyclist on High Street in Maltby shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday (Feb 1).
The force said the cyclist was travelling down High Street from the direction of the junction with Braithwell Road when he was involved in the crash with the car.
Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts the man died at the scene, police said.
The man’s family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has footage of the collision, or was in the area at the time. If you believe you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number 856 of 1 February 2025.”
Dashcam footage can be submitted here. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.